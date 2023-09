Community Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Aug. 31

5 p.m. Adult Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 2

8:30 a.m. Take a Walk on the Wild Side, Elkhorn Tavern, Pea Ridge National Military Park, U.S. Hwy. 62. Times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions. For information, call 479-451-8122.

Monday, Sept. 4 - Labor Day

7-10 a.m. Labor Day Breakfast, Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, 14639 S. Wimpy Jones Rd., Garfield

Tuesday, Sept. 5

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Sept. 6

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge