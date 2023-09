Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Blackhawk Color Guard performed on Blackhawk Spirit Night Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Sponsored by Sarah Beth Eubanks assisted by Hayley Hook, Blackhawk Color Guard members are Casey Mann, captain; and Avery Wilson, co-captain; Grace Hendrix, Ricky Rowlee, Jacob Turner, Elsa Tarnasky, Autumn Simrell, Dani Arnold, Maren Christensen, Jasmine Greek, Ky Grigg, Devri Grant, Emmaleigh Mitchell, Alayna Bertola, Annabeth Larsen and Jitka Smekalova.

The Blackhawk Color Guard is sponsored by Sarah Beth Eubanks assisted by Hayley Hook. Members are Casey Mann, captain; and Avery Wilson, co-captain; Grace Hendrix, Ricky Rowlee, Jacob Turner, Elsa Tarnasky, Autumn Simrell, Dani Arnold, Maren Christensen, Jasmine Greek, Ky Grigg, Devri Grant, Emmaleigh Mitchell, Alayna Bertola, Annabeth Larsen and Jitka Smekalova. Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Blackhawk Color Guard performed on Blackhawk Spirit Night Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Sponsored by Sarah Beth Eubanks assisted by Hayley Hook, Blackhawk Color Guard members are Casey Mann, captain; and Avery Wilson, co-captain; Grace Hendrix, Ricky Rowlee, Jacob Turner, Elsa Tarnasky, Autumn Simrell, Dani Arnold, Maren Christensen, Jasmine Greek, Ky Grigg, Devri Grant, Emmaleigh Mitchell, Alayna Bertola, Annabeth Larsen and Jitka Smekalova.



Print Headline: Color Guard performs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content