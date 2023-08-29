City permits required for door-to-door sales

City law requires sales representatives going door-to-door permit within the city limits have a city permit. The permitting process includes a background check and verifies that the solicitors are working for a legitimate business.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn advised that if someone approaches a residence uninvited, do not answer the door. He said people concerned about salesmen coming to their house may call the police department non-emergency number at 479-451-0328 or 479-451-8220.

The purpose of the city ordinance is to prevent criminal activity, Hahn said.

He said the permitting process provides two benefits -- first, it provides a mechanism whereby people who wish to be on a "do not disturb" are not approached and secondly, allows verification that the persons going door to door are not felons intent on taking advantage of people.

"The city gives them a lanyard with the permit they can show to people," Hahn said. "Very few people actually get permits."

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, police were notified that three men were going door to door in the Avalon Subdivision after 7 p.m. Police determined the men did not have the city permit and the men told police they were "not selling anything."

As a result of the investigation, police arrested two of the three men on outstanding warrants.

Landon Wright, 21, Pea Ridge, was arrested in connection with a failure to appear warrant out of Pea Ridge and a theft of property warrant out of Washington County.

Tyler Williams, 24, Centerton, was arrested in connection with warrants out of Centerton and Bentonville.

Wright, Williams and Hayden Wright, 19, Garfield, were each cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation.

The message we wish to convey, police posted on social media, is that it is important for citizens to report door-to-door solicitors who are operating without a city permit. If there is any question, please notify the police department. Also, be wary of high-end items, such as solar, being sold door-to-door. If you are interested in something like solar for your home, reach out to a reputable local company, or at minimum, do your due diligence before signing anything.

Hahn said there is an increase in spam texts that are attempts to defraud people. He said there is a website -- report fraud.ftc.gov -- to which to report it.

"Never click on the attachment or call the number," Hahn said of the texts. He said if a text purports to be from one's bank, call the bank.

"When I get spam, I always block it," he said, adding that the texts are not from "real numbers."