Blackhawks fly past Lions in season opener

by Staff Reports | August 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Gravette junior Gabe Holmes and other Lion players drag down Blackhawk ball carrier Payton Von Galder at the Friday night game on the Lions' football field between Gravette and Pea Ridge.

GRAVETTE -- The Pea Ridge Blackhawks downed the Gravette Lions 38-14 in the Week 0 season opener for both teams Friday night at Lion Stadium.

After kickoff being delayed to 8 p.m. due to the extreme heat, both teams traded scores in the first half before the Blackhawks scored with 6:08 to go in the second half and never looked back.

Gavin Dixon for Pea Ridge led all scorers with a pass to Austin James in the second quarter and a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Gravette's first score of the season came on a Gabe Holmes rush late in the first quarter. Kayden Brown scored the Lions' only other touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Blackhawks will continue nonconference play next week when they host the Gentry Pioneers. Gametime is 7 p.m.

photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Blackhawk senior quarterback Gavin Dixon runs the ball during the Friday night game between Gravette and Pea Ridge at Gravette High School.
photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Blackhawk senior quarterback Gavin Dixon hands the ball off to Pea Ridge ball carrier Payton Von Galder during the Friday night game between Gravette and Pea Ridge at Gravette High School.
photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Pea Ridge ball carrier Payton Von Galder fights to carry the ball across the goal line during the Friday night game at Gravette High School.
photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Blackhawk senior quarterback Gavin Dixon passes the ball during the Friday night game between Gravette and Pea Ridge at Gravette High School.
photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Blackhawk senior quarterback Gavin Dixon carries the ball around the left side during the Friday night game between Gravette and Pea Ridge at Gravette High School.
photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver The Blackhawk offense lines up against the Lions during the Friday night game between Gravette and Pea Ridge at Gravette High School.
photo Randy Moll/Westside EagleObserver Blackhawk senior Austin James grabs Gabe Holmes, Gravette's quarterback, during the Friday night game between Gravette and Pea Ridge at Gravette High School.

