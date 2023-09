The Blackhawk Mountain Biking Team members include Alex Manhart, Blake Harrington, Brandon Jacobson, Bret Brown, Cole Ingram, Beck Kiple-Johnson, Evan Wilkerson, Jasmine Reed, Kaden Brantley, Lilyan Lubbess, Robby Ketring, Seth Wilkerson, Zeke Whitaker, Emmett Gaddie, Maggie Tinker, Darlyne Smith and Nick Smith. Coaches are Josh Johnson, Meranda Wilkerson, Derek Brown, Rob Christensen, Sheldon Wilkerson, Lily Smith, Travis Brantley and Joshua Whitaker.