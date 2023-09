Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Golf is coached by Shay Baldwin assisted by Tony Young. Boys are Brady Spivey, Kole Kasischke, Logan Tucker, Parker Tillman, Hunter Billings, Darrin Fletcher, Harper Green, C.J. Brouhard, Rees Kelley and Cade Cops.

Golf coach: Shay Baldwin Assistant coach Tony Young Girls Lynden Osborn Savannah Young Caley Hightower Cara Bowie Kat Lee Maebre Peal Harper Geren Boys Brady Spivey Kole Kasischke Logan Tucker Parker Tillman Hunter Billings Darrin Fletcher Harper Geren C.J. Brouhard Rees Kelley Cade Cops Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Golf is coached by Shay Baldwin assisted by Tony Young. Girls are Lynden Osborn, Savannah Young, Caley Hightower, Cara Bowie, Kat Lee, Maebre Peal and Harper Geren.



Print Headline: Blackhawk Golf

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content