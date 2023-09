The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 17-23 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 18

Mark Allen Thornton, 59, Bella Vista, and Tarsha Shepherd, 51, Garfield

Aug. 22

Derrick Anthony Dean, 31, and Aubrey Dawn Doss, 34, both of Pea Ridge

Aug. 23

Luke Douglas Reinke, 36, and Courtney Amanda Castro, 34, both of Garfield