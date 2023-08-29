Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 21

1:44 p.m Tyler Shawn Snoderly, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

3:38 p.m. Jeffrey Wade Haile, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

8:36 p.m. Matthew Bryce Baugher, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, Aug. 22

1:04 p.m. Kristin Lynn Sullivan, 54, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, three counts aggravated assault

8:02 p.m. Landon Wright, 21, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; theft of property

10:03 p.m. Tyler Williams, 24, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

10:55 p.m. Aaron Weston Jr., 42, Garfield, by BCSO, driving with suspended driver's license;

Wednesday, Aug. 23

8:56 p.m. Kenny Lee Ashley, 35, Garfield by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

10:33 p.m. James Dixon, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two contempt warrants; two failure to appear warrants

Thursday, Aug. 24

11:02 a.m. Brandi Jake Snook, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; possession of fentanyl

3:05 p.m. Nicholas Adam Lawrence, 35, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; possession of a controlled substance; use of a handheld wireless when driving; insurance required (no proof of insurance)

Friday, Aug. 25

7:45 p.m. Scott Edward Riedesel, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Saturday, Aug. 26

4:45 p.m. Peggy Jean Cannon, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, aggravated assault on a family or household member; third-degree domestic battering

5:27 p.m. Colton Cypert, 25, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, third-degree domestic battering; criminal trespass; second-degree domestic battering

5:32 p.m. Mitchell Webb, 23, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, third-degree domestic battering; criminal trespass; second-degree domestic battering