Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 21
1:44 p.m Tyler Shawn Snoderly, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act
3:38 p.m. Jeffrey Wade Haile, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear
8:36 p.m. Matthew Bryce Baugher, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Aug. 22
1:04 p.m. Kristin Lynn Sullivan, 54, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, three counts aggravated assault
8:02 p.m. Landon Wright, 21, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; theft of property
10:03 p.m. Tyler Williams, 24, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear
10:55 p.m. Aaron Weston Jr., 42, Garfield, by BCSO, driving with suspended driver's license;
Wednesday, Aug. 23
8:56 p.m. Kenny Lee Ashley, 35, Garfield by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole
10:33 p.m. James Dixon, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two contempt warrants; two failure to appear warrants
Thursday, Aug. 24
11:02 a.m. Brandi Jake Snook, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; possession of fentanyl
3:05 p.m. Nicholas Adam Lawrence, 35, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; possession of a controlled substance; use of a handheld wireless when driving; insurance required (no proof of insurance)
Friday, Aug. 25
7:45 p.m. Scott Edward Riedesel, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting
Saturday, Aug. 26
4:45 p.m. Peggy Jean Cannon, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, aggravated assault on a family or household member; third-degree domestic battering
5:27 p.m. Colton Cypert, 25, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, third-degree domestic battering; criminal trespass; second-degree domestic battering
5:32 p.m. Mitchell Webb, 23, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, third-degree domestic battering; criminal trespass; second-degree domestic battering