Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | August 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 16

The Chef's Garage - Mobile

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Owner's CFM certification has expired. No test strips. The floor has a black sticky residue that should be removed. The vent hood has a buildup. Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 14 -- Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Benton County Health Dept. inspections

