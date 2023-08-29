Arriola sworn in

Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See issued the oath of office to new Planning Commissioner Juan Arriola Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Arriola fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Samantha Flint.
Arriola sworn inby Staff Reports | August 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
