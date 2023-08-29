Manage Subscription
Arriola sworn in

by Staff Reports | August 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See issued to oath of office to new Planning Commissioner Juan Arriola Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Arriola fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Samantha Flint.

Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See issued the oath of office to new Planning Commissioner Juan Arriola Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Arriola fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Samantha Flint.

