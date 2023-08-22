Manage Subscription
Student growth continues unabated

by Annette Beard | August 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Student population of the Pea Ridge schools continues to increase.

The final count for kindergarten through 12th grade at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, the end of the first week of school, was 2,557, according to superintendent Keith Martin. He said the number of students enrolled in the pre-kindergarten classes is 60. Last year's first week for K-12th was 2,467, 90 less than this year's.

"We're growing!"

"I don't think it's going to stop," Martin said, explaining that he anticipates the student population to increase throughout the year.

"It went really good. Traffic is better and it'll be better next week as well," Martin said of the first week of school.

"Our third pre-K class is doing outstanding," Martin said, adding that he doesn't think there is room for a fourth pre-K classroom in the current location. "That's about all the parking there.

"Hopefully we'll be able to add a fourth pre-Ks in the next couple of years, because we need them. There's just lots of kids," he said.

"I think we'll be close to a class of 250," he said, saying that a couple of grades in the junior high are getting close to 250.

"We're still enrolling.

"Last year was the first year where we really grew kids through the year. I think we're going to do that again this year," he said.

