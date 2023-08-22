Manage Subscription
Street work featured at Story Time

by Annette Beard | August 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Community Library story time was held at City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 16, while the floors are replaced in the library. Monte Keene, superintendent of the city Street Department, read to the children who were treated to a tour of Street Department vehicles and equipment and then to ice cream delivered from Walmart by the Zipline drone. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

