Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 34

Thursday, Aug. 22, 1973

At 2 p.m. last Wednesday, a group of Pea Ridge National Military Park officials and personnel, several area Chamber of Commerce members and a few members of the press stood waiting in the park's Visitor Center. Lynn Wigtman, chief ranger, and Steve Hayes, seasonal ranger, took their walkie-talkie in hand and strolled out to the front entrance... they were watching for the one millionth visitor to the park.

Pea Ridge Schools will open Monday, Aug. 27, at 8:30 a.m. for the 1973-1974 session. Registration for all grades will be held on the first day. Half of the kindergarten program will be held in the elementary library and other half will be in the Methodist Church educational building.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 1983

The J.C. Beaver family, Pea Ridge, was selected the Benton County farm family of the year.

Parents of Pea Ridge School children received notes Tuesday from principals stating that "due to the intense heat, we will dismiss the students at 1 p.m. each day until the heat subsides."

Pea Ridge School District 109 Board members concentrated on anticipated effects of the State Education Department's proposed minimum foundation program and much-needed vocational programs, but kept current planning within tight financial limits pending definite action in Little Rock. Superintendent James Carlton submitted a tentative budget for the board's approval.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 34

Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993

The education process on the Pea Ridge School campus is going smoothly,despite the heat and two construction projects, said superintendent Marvin Higginbottom. He said enrollment is about 850 students.

Long-time Pea Ridge residents Jim Whisenhunt and daughter Tanna Whisenhunt have opened Whisco Sheet Metal, specializing in heating and air conditioning sales and service.

GTE is installing a new digital switch to serve its 656 prefix customers in Gateway.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2003

The first day of school held no surprises for the administration and staff at Pea Ridge. They knew they were getting more students. Initial enrollment figures, according to first-year superintendent Mike Van Dyke were 1,241, an increase of 70 more students than last year.

The city of Pea Ridge and the Pea Ridge parks and Recreation Commission will present the 15th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Pea Ridge football coach Mike Harrod said he will name a starting quarterback after the scrimmage with Berryville.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013

Plans for a Walmart Neighborhood Market arrived at Pea Ridge City Hall. City building official Tony Townsend received the plans Monday.

Blackhawk Pride Night will be held in the new Blackhawk Stadium beginning the 50th year of Blackhawk football Aug. 30, 2013.

The annual school election is Tuesday, Sept. 17.

School enrollment has increased by 56 students with an initial count of 1,745 students enrolled, according to school superintendent Rick Neal.