Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

RECIPE: Avocado and Beef Croissants

Avocado and Beef Croissants by Staff Reports | August 22, 2023 at 9:09 a.m.

Avocado and Beef Croissants

Recipe from Country Kitchen of The TIMES 1989

Mary-Louise Beisner

4 croissants or other sandwich rolls

1 large avocado, peeled and mashed

1/2 c. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. crumbled tarragon

2 green onions, chopped

lettuce or spinach leaves

1/2 lb. thinly sliced roast beef (or chicken, turkey, etc.)

1 tomato, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

Warm rolls in moderate oven about six minutes.

Meanwhile, combine avocado, mayonnaise, lemon juice, tarragon and onion.

Split warm rolls and spread with filling.

Add sliced beef or other meat, greens, tomato and cucumber. (Alfalfa sprouts are good, too.)

Serve at once, or for picnic, wrap individually and serve within a couple of hours.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].

Print Headline: Recipe

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Pea Ridge Times to offer ‘subscriber exclusive’ content
by Randy Moll
Arriola selected
by Annette Beard
Take a walk on the wild side
by Staff Reports
Student growth continues unabated
by Annette Beard
Street work featured at Story Time
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT