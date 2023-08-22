PREP FOOTBALL: Pea Ridge fell to Elkins

Elkins 28, Pea Ridge 0

ELKINS -- Elkins didn't take long to display its big-play ability Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Dizzy Dean connected with Landon Martin on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Elks went on to defeat Pea Ridge 28-0 in a preseason scrimmage at John Bunch Jr. Memorial Field.

Martin also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Landon Neal, a junior who threw two touchdown passes for the Elks. Neal also connected with John Townsend on a 60-yard touchdown pass shortly after coming in for Dean in the second quarter.

"Offensively, I'm pleased but we can't live and die by the big play," Elkins Coach Zach Watson said. "We've got to be able to run the football a little bit better. We committed a lot of penalties, so we need to clean things up. But any time in a half you can put up 28 points, I'm not going to be too mad."

The teams played two quarters in game-like conditions without punt returns and kick returns.

Elkins is expected to field another strong team after the Elks finished 10-2 last season and won the 4A-1 Conference championship. It was the Elks' most wins since 2002.

Martin got a couple of steps behind the Pea Ridge defense and Dean found him for the touchdown. The Elkins defense added to the scoreboard when Connor Hamm return an interception 30 yards for touchdown.

Dean left the scrimmage after one quarter and joined running back Da'Shawn Chairs on the sideline, where he was dressed in shorts and his No. 2 Elkins jersey. Ja'Quae Walden, who backed up Chairs last season, showed why Elkins wants to get him on the field more with some catches at receiver and runs out of the backfield for good yardage.

Class 5A Pea Ridge is trying to rebuild under Coach Brey Cook, a former University of Arkansas and Springdale Har-Ber standout. Pea Ridge accounted for the first big play of the game when quarterback Gavin Dixon escaped pressure from his 15 and connected with Waylon Fletcher, who was tackled at the Elkins 6 by Davion Hall. Hall's hustle play saved a touchdown and Elkins took over a play later following a fumble by Pea Ridge.

"They made a big play, but what I was so impressed with is the DB who got beat ran it down," Watson said. "That gave our defense a chance to play again and we forced a turnover there. I was very proud of Davion's effort on that play."