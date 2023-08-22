Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge tapped to receive money

by Ron Wood | August 22, 2023 at 10:15 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission's Technical Advisory Committee has recommended what regionally significant projects will get a share of get a share of about $14 million in federal money Northwest Arkansas receives.

The money is based on the area's population and is administered by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. The money started coming in when the metropolitan planning area reached 200,000 population.

Cities and counties submitted 35 potential projects and requested more than $22 million from the pot, Projects include bridge replacements, sidewalks and trails, intersection improvements and extending a major road. Excluding duplicate application requests across the three funding programs, 25 projects were submitted for consideration, for a total funding request of $19,138,189.

As in past years, there were more requests than money available.

Pea Ridge will get $386,180 for right-of-way and utility relocation related to their Lee Town Road multi-use trail and another $332,872 for for right-of-way and utility relocation and construction of extending sidewalks along North Davis Street.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge to get funds

