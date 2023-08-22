Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Aug. 28
Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk
Lunch: pulled pork, baked beans, Cole slaw, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, frozen juice cup, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Popcorn chicken, garden salad w/croutons, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Breakfast K-12: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, dried cranberries, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, graham crackers, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Salisbury steak, green beans, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Aug. 31
Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Pre-K: Yogurt cup, graham crackers, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, applesauce cup, unflavored milk
Lunch K-6: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk
Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic bread stick, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Sept. 1
Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, jelly, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, California blend vegetables, salad mix, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
