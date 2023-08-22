Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Aug. 28

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: pulled pork, baked beans, Cole slaw, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, frozen juice cup, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Popcorn chicken, garden salad w/croutons, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Breakfast K-12: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, dried cranberries, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, graham crackers, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Salisbury steak, green beans, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Aug. 31

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Yogurt cup, graham crackers, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, applesauce cup, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic bread stick, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Sept. 1

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, jelly, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, California blend vegetables, salad mix, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.