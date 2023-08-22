Pea Ridge Primary School: Administrative & office staff

The administrative and office staff at Pea Ridge Primary School are Darah Bennett, principal; Angelia Day, assistant principal; Sheri Trevathan, secretary; and Robyn Power, registrar.

Bennett is going into her third year as principal at the Primary School.

"I grew up in a family of educators, therefore, being an educator was always something that I felt drawn to my entire life. I am passionate about creating an environment where students can grow and learn to reach their full potential."

From White Hall, Ark., she graduated from White Hall High School, earned her bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Arkansas and her specialist degree from Arkansas State University.

She and her husband, Kyle, have been married for 19 years and have two sons, Dylan, 14, and Jacob, 12.

She enjoys being outdoors -- hiking, running.

Her favorite color is pink. She likes good mystery/thriller books, likes diet Coke and chips and salsa.

She said she has a very eclectic taste in music and likes country, pop, classic rock.

Day is beginning her second year as assistant principal and her fourth year in the Pea Ridge School District.

"I LOVE to help children learn, grow and READ! It brings me great joy when they accomplish their goals and become independent and confident life-long learners!"

A native of Magnolia, she is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University. She earned her Master of Education in Leadership and Administration from Arkansas State University.

She is married to Robert Day who is also an educator. They have two sons, a daughter, a bonus daughter-in-law, and one grandson.

"My favorite thing to do is spend time with family (especially my grandson!). I enjoy walking the Lake Fayetteville trail, traveling, being outdoors, working in the yard, going to concerts, and rooting for the Hogs and Blackhawks!"

The Days attend New Life Church in Fayetteville, and she said she enjoys keeping the babies in the nursery.

Her favorite color is Razorback Red. Her favorite books are the Bible and "Who Moved My Cheese" by Dr. Spencer Johnson.

She likes sweet tea and Cheetos. Her favorite music is rock, blues, Christian/worship, pop and classical.

Power is beginning her second year as registrar. She said she served as a substitute for a year before that.

"I love the kids at the Primary!"

Power grew up in Idaho as a child and then lived in Texas during her high school years. She said she moved to Pea Ridge 10 years ago.

She is married with six children, three of whom are grown and in college, one is married and the other three are in the Pea Ridge schools.

She said she loves creating.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Her favorite color is blue; she likes to read historical fiction "when she can find the time." She likes baking homemade goodies and enjoys 1980s music.

Trevathan, secretary, is beginning her 27th year at the Primary School

"I love working with children and love people!"

A native of Jonesboro, she and her husband, Kevin, have two sons and a grandson and granddaughter.

She teaches Sunday school for first and second grade children at Boundless Grace Baptist Church.

Her favorite hobbies are spending time with Hudson and Olivia (my grandkids) and family and working out.

Her favorite color is green.

Her favorite book is the Bible and she is currently involved in a Bible study with two great friends, called "100 Days to Brave" by Annie F. Downs.

She likes to drink 7Brew drinks, Ice Blondie (Coffee) and Strawberry-Pineapple Energy and Alani drinks and, of course, McCallister's tea and likes to snack on popcorn and Veggie Straws.

"I listen to KLRC (Christian music). It keeps my mind focused on what's important in today's world."