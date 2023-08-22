Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Aug. 3

10:28 a.m. Police met a resident of Vineyard Street at the intersection of Chitwood Drive and Ross Salvage Road for a found property report involving a found iPhone. The owner of the phone, a resident of Noel, Mo., was located and the phone was returned to him.

Saturday, Aug. 5

9:31 a.m. A resident of North Curtis Avenue reported someone had walked into his house/church (Iglesia Evangelica Pentecostal Church) and taken his camera bag with a camera and accessories worth about $2,000.

4:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to an area on Slack Street in reference to a white male walking eastbound on Slack Street stumbling into traffic and almost getting hit by a passing vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Justin Ray McCalister, 44, Pine Bluff, in connection with public intoxication.

Monday, Aug. 7

5:26 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Taylor Lane in reference to a report of a cardiac arrest. The death of a 35-year-old female was determined to be due to natural causes.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

11:32 a.m. Police were dispatched to Blackhawk Auto in reference to a complaint from Jim Erwin that an "older man driving a red Ford pickup with a trailer" was parked next to his fence. Police took a report from Jerry Orr, 78, Pea Ridge, who said he did not think he damaged the fence but called at the direction of Erwin. According to the report, Erwin was unavailable for comment.

2:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to an area on Seay Circle for a motor-vehicle accident involving a city worker mowing and damaging a vehicle. Cody Douglas, 35, Pea Ridge, reported he was westbound on Hazelton Road when a rock hit his vehicle on the passenger side as he passed a city worker mowing.

8:59 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street in reference to a report of a cardiac arrest. It was determined the death of a 75-year-old female was due to natural causes.

Thursday, Aug. 10

12:46 p.m. A resident of Fayetteville filed a private property accident involving an incident that happened about 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, in the Walmart Neighborhood parking lot. He told police he did not notice the damage to his vehicle until he returned home.

10:06 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Juan Granados-Rodriguez, 46, Springdale, in connection with driving without a driver's license.

Friday, Aug. 11

10:30 a.m. A resident of O.D. Bancroft reported fraud involving a fraudulent and bank information given out.

6 p.m. A resident of Eagle Crest reported theft of property involving a missing robot vacuum pool cleaner.

Saturday, Aug. 12

7:02 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Yenier Ruiz, 20, Rogers, in connection with no driver's license and speeding. His vehicle was towed.

9:41 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Zachery Wayne Ham, 27, Rogers, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving with suspended/revoked license; unobstructed windshield.