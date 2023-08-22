Pea Ridge Middle School: Administrative & office staff

Administration and office staff at Pea Ridge Middle School includes Rebecca Allen, principal; Nikki See, administrative assistant; and Gail Simpkins, registrar.

Allen has been principal at the Middle School for two years.

Position/title: Middle School Principal

"I love seeing students work through a problem or new skill until they learn it. It is amazing to see their pride when they have success."

She graduated from Poplar Bluff, Mo., schools and has been in Pea Ridge for 15 years.

She has three children Tait, 16, Caedmon, 14, and Rosalie, 10.

She said she loves photography, sports, hiking and Razorback sports.

She said she really doesn't have a favorite color; it depends what something is.

See, has been the administrative assistant, for four years.

"I enjoy the connection with students and the community."

She is a native of Pea Ridge.

She and her husband, Nathan See, have three children -- Hannah, 16, Malachi 14, and Addison, 10.

She said she enjoys traveling, singing, listening to music and watching her children do the things they love.

Her favorite color is red.

She likes Tropical Punch and peanut M&Ms.

Her favorite music is Country and Christian.

Simpkins, registrar, is in her 27th year with the Pea Ridge School District. She has been a registrar for 21 years, secretary to principals for two years; one year as a kindergarten aide; two years in the ISS/federal programs; and one year in the cafeteria.

"I love connecting with students, getting to know the parents, and trying to help make sure no student falls between the cracks. The Pea Ridge School has been part of my life since 1970 when I became the first cheerleading mascot. My cheerleading uniform is at the Pea Ridge Museum."

A native of Pea Ridge, Simpkins graduated with the PRHS Class of 1984.

She and her best friend, Paul, have been married for 40 years and have three sons and six grandchildren.

She likes fishing, camping, making apple butter/jam, quilting/embroidery.

She is a member of the Church of the Nazarene.

Her favorite color is orange, favorite book is "Locked" by Karen Kingsbury and likes sweet, popcorn and dill pickles.

Her favorite music is contemporary, classic rock, country, bluegrass.