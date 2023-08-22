Pea Ridge Blackhawk football 2023

Jr. High Blackhawk football is coached by Cheevers Walker. Other coaches are Brey Cook, varsity head coach; Jason Upton, defensive coordinator; Max Hotelling, linebackers; Vander Bowden, offensive line; Preston Cash, defensive backs; Dallas Coleman, wide receivers; Michael LaBahn, assistant coach; and volunteers Ben Witcher, Michael Harrison and Caleb Williams.
Team members are:
Sam Adams^8th grade
Caedmon Allen^9th grade
Julian Andrews^8th grade
Christopher Barens^8th grade
Cannon Bennett^8th grade
Boone Bennoch^8th grade
Lane Booher^8th grade
Aiden Boreani^8th grade
Logan Brewer^8th grade
Kyler Campbell^9th grade
Brayden Carranza^9th grade
Isaiah Cruz^8th grade
Noah Darnell^9th grade
Braxton Dearman^8th grade
William Dodson^9th grade
Carter Emberson^9th grade
Airam Espinoza^9th grade
Gavin Fitzgerald^8th grade
Tristin Fletcher^8th grade
Rohan Force^9th grade
Rhett Hargiss^8th grade
Rafe Hargiss^9th grade
Landon Henson^9th grade
Joshua Horney^8th grade
Kaine Immekus^8th grade
Brock Ivy^8th grade
Andrew Jackson^8th grade
Demarcus Jackson^8th grade
Jasper Jeffcoat^8th grade
Kody Kahrl^9th grade
Logan Karr^8th grade
Nathan King^9th grade
Liam Moore^8th grade
Kolton Ohler^8th grade
Alan Ortiz-Macias^8th grade
Brice Oxford^8th grade
Keegan Perryman^9th grade
Karson Peyton^9th grade
Waylon Piper^8th grade
Levi Ragsdale^8th grade
Ramsey Raines^8th grade
Dalton Rains^8th grade
Brady Reynolds^8th grade
Cooper Reynolds^9th grade
Preston Rodney^8th grade
Josias Rodriguez^9th grade
Hudson Saragusa^8th grade
Ethan Saragusa^8th grade
Cash Schroeder^8th grade
Malachi^8th grade
Gabriel Serrage^9th grade
Colton Sharp^8th grade
Jacob Sharpe^8th grade
William Sparks^8th grade
Carson Summitt^9th grade
Caleb Thornton^8th grade
Bryor Trammell^8th grade
Khale Wade^8th grade
Caleb Ward^9th grade
Luke Wheeless^8th grade
Liam White^8th grade
Tucker Wickham^9th grade
Baron Witcher^8th grade
Tucker Wood^9th grade
Seventh-grade Pea Ridge Blackhawk football
Kayden Anderson
Brody Babcock
Caden Bryan
William Buckley
Mason Clinton
Leland Cotton
Elijah Cowart
Cameron Dancer
Liam Dobbs
Gannon Dye
Andrew Easterling
Konner Everett
Karson Ferry
Tony Garcia
Damian Gordon
Sawyer Jacobs
Jayden Ligi
Spencer Looney
Mason Lundy
Colin McGarrah
Slade McKenzie
Dreay Mondragon
Riley Morris
Levi Nunley
Jaxson Nuno
Kolson Osterhout
Gray Perrin
Gavin Renfro
Dylan Rose
Jordan Rose
Kameron Rudd
Joshua Simmons
Archer Slocum
Kolson Smith
Teagan Stewart
Ronald Tribbet
Caiden Thorton
Riley Tapper
Asher Valentine
Cade Vincent
Madden Wales
Caden Warren
Miken Whalen
Jace Wiltgen
Caden Wilson
Nicolas Wynn