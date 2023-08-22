Pea Ridge Blackhawk football 2023

Jr. High Blackhawk football is coached by Cheevers Walker. Other coaches are Brey Cook, varsity head coach; Jason Upton, defensive coordinator; Max Hotelling, linebackers; Vander Bowden, offensive line; Preston Cash, defensive backs; Dallas Coleman, wide receivers; Michael LaBahn, assistant coach; and volunteers Ben Witcher, Michael Harrison and Caleb Williams.

Team members are:

Sam Adams^8th grade

Caedmon Allen^9th grade

Julian Andrews^8th grade

Christopher Barens^8th grade

Cannon Bennett^8th grade

Boone Bennoch^8th grade

Lane Booher^8th grade

Aiden Boreani^8th grade

Logan Brewer^8th grade

Kyler Campbell^9th grade

Brayden Carranza^9th grade

Isaiah Cruz^8th grade

Noah Darnell^9th grade

Braxton Dearman^8th grade

William Dodson^9th grade

Carter Emberson^9th grade

Airam Espinoza^9th grade

Gavin Fitzgerald^8th grade

Tristin Fletcher^8th grade

Rohan Force^9th grade

Rhett Hargiss^8th grade

Rafe Hargiss^9th grade

Landon Henson^9th grade

Joshua Horney^8th grade

Kaine Immekus^8th grade

Brock Ivy^8th grade

Andrew Jackson^8th grade

Demarcus Jackson^8th grade

Jasper Jeffcoat^8th grade

Kody Kahrl^9th grade

Logan Karr^8th grade

Nathan King^9th grade

Liam Moore^8th grade

Kolton Ohler^8th grade

Alan Ortiz-Macias^8th grade

Brice Oxford^8th grade

Keegan Perryman^9th grade

Karson Peyton^9th grade

Waylon Piper^8th grade

Levi Ragsdale^8th grade

Ramsey Raines^8th grade

Dalton Rains^8th grade

Brady Reynolds^8th grade

Cooper Reynolds^9th grade

Preston Rodney^8th grade

Josias Rodriguez^9th grade

Hudson Saragusa^8th grade

Ethan Saragusa^8th grade

Cash Schroeder^8th grade

Malachi^8th grade

Gabriel Serrage^9th grade

Colton Sharp^8th grade

Jacob Sharpe^8th grade

William Sparks^8th grade

Carson Summitt^9th grade

Caleb Thornton^8th grade

Bryor Trammell^8th grade

Khale Wade^8th grade

Caleb Ward^9th grade

Luke Wheeless^8th grade

Liam White^8th grade

Tucker Wickham^9th grade

Baron Witcher^8th grade

Tucker Wood^9th grade

Seventh-grade Pea Ridge Blackhawk football

Kayden Anderson

Brody Babcock

Caden Bryan

William Buckley

Mason Clinton

Leland Cotton

Elijah Cowart

Cameron Dancer

Liam Dobbs

Gannon Dye

Andrew Easterling

Konner Everett

Karson Ferry

Tony Garcia

Damian Gordon

Sawyer Jacobs

Jayden Ligi

Spencer Looney

Mason Lundy

Colin McGarrah

Slade McKenzie

Dreay Mondragon

Riley Morris

Levi Nunley

Jaxson Nuno

Kolson Osterhout

Gray Perrin

Gavin Renfro

Dylan Rose

Jordan Rose

Kameron Rudd

Joshua Simmons

Archer Slocum

Kolson Smith

Teagan Stewart

Ronald Tribbet

Caiden Thorton

Riley Tapper

Asher Valentine

Cade Vincent

Madden Wales

Caden Warren

Miken Whalen

Jace Wiltgen

Caden Wilson

Nicolas Wynn