One transported by ambulance

One person was transported by ambulance as a result of a two-vehicle collision at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, on Weston Street at the intersection with Hazelton Road and Patton Street, according to the police report.

The driver of a 2012 Honda accord that was northbound on Weston Street, Brenda J. Winn, 70, Pea Ridge, was taken to Mercy Medical Center by Pea Ridge ambulance.

Kevin Mario Flores, 29, Bentonville, was driving a 2014 Honda civic west bound on Patton Street. He told police he stopped at the stop sign and thought the intersection was a four-way stop, did not see the northbound vehicle, began to drive across Weston Street and was hit on the driver's side by Winn's northbound vehicle.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES A two-vehicle collision on Weston Street at the intersection of Patton Street and Hazelton Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.



