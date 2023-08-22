Obituaries

David Wayne Barnes

David Wayne Barnes, 55, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Mercy Medical Center, Rogers. He was born Dec. 23, 1967, in Rogers, Ark., to Sandra Lee Tolliver and Stephen Dale Barnes.

He graduated Bentonville High School. He was employed with a hotel, working at the front desk. He loved reading comic books, watching the Food Network, and playing his Playstation 3.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Donald Barnes.

Survivors include his father, Stephen Dale Barnes, of Bentonville; two brothers: Stephen Lee Barnes of Bentonville and Sean Barnes and his partner, Tom Phillips, of Lowell; one nephew, Drew Barnes and his wife, Annette, of Pea Ridge; one great-niece: Madlynn Barnes, of Pea Ridge; and two great-nephews, Braden Don Barnes and Grayson Barnes, of Pea Ridge.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

A celebration of his life will be in the Meteor Guitar Gallery, located at 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to assist with funeral expenses. The account is located at First Horizon Bank of Bentonville. Account Number: 220006919640.

Condolences to the family: www.eptingfuneralhome.com.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones, 66, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, as a result of an accident on the family farm. He was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Rogers Memorial Hospital, the first-born of Jimmie Lee and Lena Irene (Collins) Jones.

He graduated from Bentonville High School Class of 1975.

He began working at Crouse DX Station, where he met the love of his life and eternal soulmate. He was a talented heavy machinery operator and laid water line and telephone cable in northwest Arkansas. He and Jo owned Jones Milk Transport, Inc., hauling milk into Kraft for 30 plus years, until he retired to operate Danny and Jimmy Jones Red Dirt and Rock Mine of Centerton. He was an entrepreneur, had an eye for beauty and had a vision for the future. Eleven years ago Danny was inspired to hold monthly gospel singings in Pea Ridge. After just a few months, he and Jo opened another venue in Centerton. Six years later, Pastors Danny and Jo founded Come and Dine Ministries, where he led music and worship.

He had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. He loved a good challenge, was witty and loved road trips! He worked hard, lived life BIG and loved BIG. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lena "Irene" Jones; his brother, Dennis Lee Jones; his maternal grandparents, Obe and Daisy Collins; and paternal grandparents, Chauncey and Vivian Jones.

Survivors are his wife, Jo (Holloway) Jones, whom he married Feb. 14, 1974 (they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage next year); daughter, Christine Ward and husband, Philip; father, Jimmy Jones; siblings, Deborah Rhodes and husband, Emmett, and Vickie Robertson and husband, Joseph; two grandchildren, Jordan Ward and Hannah Ward; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Eastside Assembly of God.

Celebration of life was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Eastside Assembly of God, 9559 Ark. Hwy. 72 East, Bentonville, Ark.

Interment was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery, Pea Ridge, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Come and Dine Ministries, c/o Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. Fourth St., Rogers, AR 72756.

Online condolences to: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Stella Roselle Mason

Stella Roselle Mason, 81, of Bentonville, died Aug. 12, 2023. She was born Sept. 26, 1941, at Hiwasse, Ark., to Earl Sandlin and Stella Thomas Sandlin.

She was a member of the Bentonville Church of Christ and retired from Walmart, where she worked for more than 28 years. She enjoyed her family greatly where she was known to coach from the stands at the kid's sporting events. She had a close relationship with her grandchildren and enjoyed taking her family to hear bluegrass music.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James; and three sisters, Orpha, Earline and Doris.

Survivors are five children, David Mason and wife Tina of Rogers, John Mason of Bentonville, Miles Mason and wife Nicole of Bentonville, Scot Mason and wife Lois of Rogers and Jarod Mason and wife Sharon of Pea Ridge; one sister, Peggy Bertschy of Hiwasse; 21 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation was 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Rogers.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in the Bentonville Church of Christ.

Interment was Aug. 17 in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park & Funeral Home of Rogers.

Howard Lee McDaniel

Howard Lee McDaniel, 78, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville. He was born March 4, 1945, in Glade, Ark., to Jack Howard McDaniel and Wilma Louise Morrison McDaniel.

He spent his childhood in various locations. He attended Sunnyside School in Rogers.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17. He served in the Cuba Conflict of 1962 and at various military assignments and training schools. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in October of 1963 and then joined the Army National Guard in September 1977 and was honorably discharged in May of 1996. He retired a Master Sergeant E7. One of his last assignments as master sergeant was during Desert Storm. One of his most treasured medals was the Bronze Star awarded during that assignment. He received the Army Commendation medal and the Good Conduct medal twice, along with various other awards during his military career.

He was known as a hard worker at whatever job or assignment he held; he was full of determination and always set the next goal to reach or ambition to fulfill. His life experiences, as well as his various work experiences, were varied and filled with hardship and pain -- yet he was determined to see the good that he desired in life so strongly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and second wife, Janice McDaniel.

Survivors are his wife, Christa; sons, Chris McDaniel (Shelly) of Bentonville and Mike McDaniel (Lori) of Rogers, from his first marriage, and Scott McDaniel of Pineville, Mo., by his second marriage; several step-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Dillard of Waco, Texas, Marilyn Turner (Charles) of Bentonville, JoAnn Burns of Prairie Grove, Patty Burnett of Edmonds, Okla., and Jackie Collins (Jerry) of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, David McDaniel, Jordan McGrath (Tiernan), Caleb McDaniel (Makayla), Josh McDaniel (Emma); four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held Friday, Aug. 17, in the Oaks Cemetery in Bentonville.