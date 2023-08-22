Meet the office staff at the Intermediate School

The staff at Pea Ridge Intermediate School includes Mindy Bowlin, principal; Brandi Newsom, assistant principal; Brenda Mangrum, registrar; Madison Holliday, counselor; Susan Coble, administrative assistant; and Stephanie Bowen, nurse.

Bowlin is beginning her sixth year as principal at the Intermediate School.

"I love working with kids and families to help them be successful. I chose administration because it enabled me to help more students by being outside the classroom. I also really enjoy supporting the work our teachers and staff do daily. We have amazing people in Pea Ridge and I am thankful I can serve our community!"

Originally from Rogers, Bowlin graduated from Rogers High School and completed her bachelors degree at the University of Central Arkansas. She earned my masters degree from Arkansas Tech University and her Educational Specialist degree from Arkansas State University.

She and her husband, Daniel, have two daughters, Emory and Linley.

Newsom is the new assistant principal at the Intermediate School

"I love being able to work with students and teachers and be a small part of their day. Watching students grow academically and emotionally reminds me why I chose to work in education."

She is a native of Paragould.

She is married to Kevin Newsom; they have three children, Jax, 20, Avery, 19, and Madden, 17, and two fur babies, Sunday and Sassy.

Her favorite color is pink. Her favorite book is "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." She likes diet Coke and Cheez-its and music from the'80s.

Mangrum, registrar and attendance clerk, has been in this position for 18 years.

"I love working with kids," she said.

She is originally from Lake Village, Ark.

She has two sons and a daughter, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She enjoys pickle ball, biking and walking.

Her favorite color is gray; favorite drink is iced tea and favorite music is contemporary Christian.

Coble, administrative assistant, has been in this position for eight years. She was a full-time substitute before that and has been employed in the Pea Ridge School District since 2006.

"I feel strongly about taking care of the ones who take care of the Littles."

From northwest Arkansas, Coble graduated from Bentonville High School.

She said she is proudly a preacher's daughter of the late Rev. Larry and Reba Taylor. She has been married for 24 years to Michael Coble. They have five children and 17 grands. Three of their children graduated from Pea Ridge High School -- Amber Hall (Shoulders), Bethany Hall (Thetford) and Nick Coble, who played basketball for the Hawks.

"I love attending the House Of Prayer Church in Rogers, flea marketing, shopping and gardening."

Holliday is starting her fourth year as a school counselor. It is her third year at Pea Ridge Intermediate School

"I do it for the kids! I love being able to support students and help them build their social and emotional skills. It is so rewarding to see the growth they have through third and fourth grade."

She grew up in Pea Ridge and graduated from Pea Ridge High School.

She is married to her high school sweetheart, Charlie, and they have a sweet furbaby named Ollie.

She said she enjoys quality time with family and friends, which could be a family game night at home, or an evening at dinner and a movie -- anything that allows her to spend time with the people she loves.

Her favorite color is purple. Lately, she said she has been reading more Brene Brown books and enjoys reading about her research on empathy and vulnerability.

Her favorite drink is vanilla Coke zero and she likes chocolate. She said she listens to all things music and the genre of her playlists changes daily.