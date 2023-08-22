Home occupation requests presented

Two home occupation requests will be presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday, Sept. 5, in a public hearing.

The public hearing is designed for Planning Commission members to hear comments concerning the home occupation requests.

Matthew Griffith, 2573 Peck Rd., is requesting permission to run a business from his home. He plans to run a garage door repair/install service out of his home. He told city officials he will have one work truck, one employee and will not keep building materials on the property.

Travis Bradshaw, 2382 John Montgomery Circle, is requesting permission to run a business from his home. He plans to run a mobile shaved ice food truck business. The food truck will b3e kept on the property when not in use and no customers will be on the property.

Both items will be considered under new business.

There is no old business.

A work session will follow the meeting to discuss proposed zoning ordinances changes.