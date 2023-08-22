Manage Subscription
Flanagan to graduate

by Staff Reports | August 22, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

James (Jimmy) Flanagan, (PRHS Class of 2021) will be graduating from Oklahoma State University – IT at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Okmulgee, Okla. He will receive his associates degree in the GM-ASEP (Automotive Student Engineering Program) with honors in the program.

He has been employed and completed his internship at McLarty Daniel Chevrolet in Springdale for the past two years. Upon graduation, he will serve as the service manager in the EV (Electric Vehicle) Division for McLarty Daniel Chevrolet.

He is the son of Jim Flanagan, Brenda Flanagan and Norman Keene.

There will be a reception to honor him and his accomplishments from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in Room 161, 161 Pickens Rd., Pea Ridge.

Please stop by and say hello!

