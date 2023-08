Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES ... No. 56; Aaron Hinojosa, No. 67; Brody Snodgrass, No. 72; Peyton Carney, No. 78; coach ...; Daniel Darnell, No. 76; Hayden Bray, No. 54; Ryan Kahrl, No. 52; No. 70; Hunter Dew, No. 65; and Halen Wallace, No. 73.

Blackhawk football Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mason Wolfenden, No. 2, and Mason Jones, No. 11, with coach Brey Cook

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Captains for the Blackhawk football team this year include Seth Foster, No. 28; Mason Wolfenden, No. 2; Ryan Kahrl, No. 52; and Mason Jones, No. 11. All are seniors.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 26... with coach Brey Cook

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Defensive linemen with coach Jason Upton

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Garrett Foltz, No. 6, and Seth Foster, No. 28, with coach ?

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES ... Austin Bratti, No. 14; Aaron Burhus, No. 20; Taylor Marheineke, No. 25; Mason Wolfenden, No. 2; Preston Wheeless, No. 35; Mason Jones, No. 11; coach ... Hotelling; and Jace Dye, No. 58.



Print Headline: Blackhawk football

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content