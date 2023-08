Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Blackhawk cheerleaders host Blackhawk Spirit Night annually as a fundraiser. Athletes are announced and raffle prizes are given out.

2023-2024 Pea Ridge Varsity Cheerleaders Andy Roberts Ava Biffany Ava Clark Caley Hightower Chase Dancer Conner Walker Emily Branham Hailey Snarr Hayley Phillips Kat Lee Katie Jones Kennedy Williams Lacy Williams Liem Taylor Macy Trammell Mya Lundy Miley Humphrey Ricky Rowlee Savannah Young Taet Piper Trenedy Undernehr Anna Matthisson Abbbey Canaday – Manager Hannah See – Manager Coach Courtney Hurst

Print Headline: Blackhawk cheerleaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content