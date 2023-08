The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 10-16 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 11

Julian Rai Linzay, 22, and Stevie Nicole Cline, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Edward Charles Vess, 32, and Makayla Elizabeth Lillian Brainard, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Aug. 14

Zachary Ryan Burns, 30, and Courtney Rachelle Robinson, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Aug. 16

Mark Allen Binder, 65, and Cynthia Wright Crocker, 55, both of Garfield