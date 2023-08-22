Manage Subscription
Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | August 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 8

Steak & Taters, Co.

212 Alder St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Peppers were at 53 degrees in the refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Aug. 11

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Shrimp at 72 degrees, cut cabbage at 81 degrees and cut broccoli at 54 degrees sitting out of refrigeration.

Priority foundation violations: No date-marking on fried foods, chopped vegetables and rice in walk-in cooler and/or refrigerators.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Several items (vegetables, cooled meats, etc.) are not covered in the walk-in cooler.

Benton County Health Dept. inspections

