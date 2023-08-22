Beanton County Jail

Tuesday, Aug. 15

1:19 a.m. Michael Aaron Salas, 41, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance; two failure to appear

2:42 a.m. Robert Todd Carter, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; insurance required; speeding on county road

4:59 p.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday, Aug. 16

5:39 a.m. Jessie Dutton, 23,Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

11:02 p.m. Jack McFadden, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt; aggravated assault

Thursday, Aug. 17

12:49 p.m. Christopher Mann, 46, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Friday, Aug. 18

5:58 p.m Jessie Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, violation of a protection order

Saturday, Aug. 19

10:29 p.m. Connor Harvey, 22, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit; second offense violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle

Monday, Aug. 21

12:10 a.m. Brenda Dixon, 51, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear