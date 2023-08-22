Arriola selected

Juan Arriola was named to fill the vacancy on the Planning Commission.

Five of the six persons who applied were interviewed by the Planning Commission at the July meeting and planners email their recommendations to Mayor Nathan See.

Arriola said he has lived in Pea Ridge for a little less than two years. He said he grew up in Rogers, moved to California and then recently returned to northwest Arkansas.

"My biggest interest is to make sure it goes in a good direction ... to be involved in the community," he said at the Planning Commission meeting. He was not present Tuesday, Aug. 15, as he was traveling out of town for work. He is unit director for SSC-Services for Education, Bentonville. He said he is also serving on the subcommittee for Main Street for the city.

In an extremely brief City Council meeting, council members approved K9 pay, which has been in place for several years, but was needed to meet requirements of the auditors; approved an ordinance rezoning land at 12823 Sugar Creek Rd. from agricultural to residential; and approved a resolution to apply for an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and tourism to develop recreational facilities in the Carr Street Park.