Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Daylilies sparkle with rain drops in mid-August this week. There was 6.66 inches of rain to fall in Pea Ridge from Aug. 6-14.

Thursday, Aug. 17 Sunny High: 91° Low: 67° Friday, Aug. 18 Mostly sunny High: 96° Low: 70° Saturday, Aug. 19 Sunny, very hot High: 100° Low: 71° Sunday, Aug. 20 Partly sunny; t-storm High: 98° Low: 72° Monday, Aug. 21 Cloudy; drizzle; t-storms High: 96° Low: 71° Tuesday, Aug. 22 Partly sunny High: 97° Low: 72° Wednesday, Aug. 23 Mostly cloudy High: 96° Low: 71° Local weather provided by www.accuweather.com.

Print Headline: Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content