Traffic ran smoothly

The first day of school is often a day fraught with angst and impatience as parents are in a hurry to drop off their children and get to work on time, especially in Pea Ridge where there are many school campuses in close proximity.

This year, despite the cloudy, misty weather conditions, the traffic flow went smoothly, according to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn who laughingly said he only heard horns honk twice.

"It's was the best day any of us can remember!

"It was the best first day of school in a very long time," Hahn said, attributing the order to drivers following the rules and being patient and the school traffic flow not being changed.

"We can't the amount of traffic ... that was really our only problem -- the huge amount of traffic," Hahn said. "People have to be patient and realize there are going to be delays."

"There seemed to be less confusion. People were patient, courteous. It went really, really smoothly," he said.

There were eight Pea Ridge Police officers working the intersections near the schools.

Hahn said normally there are two officers on duty at 7 a.m. and that the first week of school, many hours of overtime are often accrued. He said he usually plans on having additional officers near the schools for drop off and pick up times the entire first week.

"It was really, really good! We were really happy with it," he said. "The sooner we get a handle on it, the better."

"I didn't have to get out and direct anybody but a couple of times and that wasn't because anybody was doing anything wrong, but because southbound traffic on Weston Street was backing up," he said.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn directed traffic at the Primary School driveway to the entrance for kindergarten students off Weston Street Monday morning for the first day of school.

