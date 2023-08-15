Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Take a walk on the wild side

by Staff Reports | August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The National Park Service invites the public to Take a Walk on the Wild Side on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Elkhorn Tavern, located at Stop No. 8 along the Pea Ridge National Military Park's Tour Road.

Attend this Wildland Scene Investigation course to learn about wildlife observation, beginning tracking skills, outdoor safety and Leave No Trace wilderness ethics. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent, plenty of water and a comfortable lawn chair for the two-hour program.

Times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions. For information, call 479-451-8122.

Print Headline: Take a walk

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Stipends approved; teachers hired
by Annette Beard
Kindergarten children are excited
by Annette Beard
Traffic ran smoothly
by Annette Beard
Several gather for crafty evening
by Annette Beard
Many have been blessed: Heart & Sole gives shoes, socks
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT