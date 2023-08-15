The National Park Service invites the public to Take a Walk on the Wild Side on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Elkhorn Tavern, located at Stop No. 8 along the Pea Ridge National Military Park's Tour Road.

Attend this Wildland Scene Investigation course to learn about wildlife observation, beginning tracking skills, outdoor safety and Leave No Trace wilderness ethics. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent, plenty of water and a comfortable lawn chair for the two-hour program.

Times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions. For information, call 479-451-8122.