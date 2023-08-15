Stipends approved; teachers hired

Several employees were hired and a stipend for mentor teachers was approved at a special meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board Monday, July 31.

Superintendent Keith Martin explained that mentor teachers guide new teachers.

"I'll never forget my first year teaching. I didn't know what a purchase order was," Martin said, noting there is a difference than a master teacher and a mentor. "It's where a veteran teacher will work with a new teacher. Master teachers work with everybody."

Martin said the state used to provide money for the stipend and it was beneficial.

Dana Tabor, director of teaching and learning, in answering a question from board president Mindy Cawthon, said the principals will pair the teachers based on what they teach, their personalities and whatever qualities will help make a good match.

Board members also approved a one-to-one personal care stipend for paraprofessionals.

"It's a very demanding job, so we would like to offer them a $3,000 stipend to do that," Martin said, explaining that the job entails providing personal care on a different level than just education. "It puts a strain on the body... this money will not come out of general operating, but out of catastrophic funding from the state.

"We feel this is much needed to incentivize people to work," Martin said.

Dr. Angelina Bassett, special education director, said there are at least eight students needing this level of special care. Answering a question from board member Sarah Saragusa, she said there is a high turnover.

"All the kids are coming to Pea Ridge. We want to make sure they're well taken care of," Bassett said.

In other business, the board:

Accepted resignations from Matt McCool, band, PRHS & Jr. High; and Jessica Thomas, college and career counselor, district;

Accepted resignations from Carissa Dorris, instructional aide, Middle School; Andrea Mondy, instructional aide, Jr. High; Candy Herren, instructional aide, Primary; and Monica Lucke, food service, Jr. High;

Approved hiring Kaylee Irlenborn, teacher, Primary; David Davis, teacher, Jr. High/PRHS; Kinsley Hall, teacher, PRHS; Michael LaBahn, teacher-coach, PRHS; Katie Race, teacher, Jr. High; Zach Brown, teacher/band, PRHS/Jr. High; and Sarah Lawson, teacher, Middle School;

Approve hiring Ed Vestal, facilities director, district; Alex Keene, food service, Jr. High; Jessica Cruz, food service, Intermediate; Melissa Crume, food service, Jr. High; Maria Rodriguez, evening custodian, Jr. High; Addison Lee, library media aide, Jr. High; Joshua Tinker, SPED aide, Jr. High; Tandel Blood, ALE aide, Middle School; Brandi Trimmell, SPED aide, Jr. High; and Lauran Ivy, aide, Intermediate; and

Approved transfers of Blake Rudolph, teacher coach, Jr. High; and Courtney Powell, SLT/coach, Jr. High.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:12 p.m.