Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 33

Thursday, Aug. 15, 1973

Meeting in regularly scheduled session Thursday night, Pea Ridge City Council members voted to award a franchise for television cable service in Pea Ridge, passed a motion to purchase new radios for the two police cars and agreed to fine the owner of a building moved here.

An older model red Dodge pickup truck was reported to have been stolen Friday night from the home of Howard Ross of Garfield.

The city of Pea Ridge received its first radar unit this week. Local police said the $1,700 unit was found for $1,000 and is to be put into use very soon.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 33

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1983

A body was found at 9:01 a.m. Aug. 12 about three miles north of Garfield by Benton County Deputy Sheriff Dale Dyson. Coroner Bob Burns and Sheriff's Lt. Don Townsend rules the cause of death a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound to the head.

"We won't lose! Our donkey softball team is undefeated!" said captains of both the teacher and Fire Department teams who are scheduled to face off Wednesday on the Little League field.

Initiation into fun times -- new football coach David Shinn was dunked in the dunking booth by a football player in the first Blackhawk Spirit Day Saturday on the football field.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 33

Thursday, Aug. 19, 1993

New scoreboards for the Pea Ridge High School gymnasium may soon become a reality. Jerry Fitzner, a representative of Coca-Cola, presented a proposal to the Pea Ridge School Board Monday that would provide the gym with two new scoreboards.

If you plan to attend any of the future Pea Ridge City Council meetings, you need to mark your calendar for the third Tuesday of each month. At last week' council meeting, Mayor Mary Rogers requested that the regular council meetings be changed from the third Thursday of each month to the third Tuesday.

Blackhawks go through drill to improve their agility, said coach Kevin Miller.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 33

Wednesday, Aug. 13 2003

A 13-year-old girl from Pea Ridge had a wish come true Saturday when she got her first look at her new above-ground swimming pool. Tori Luna received the gift through Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A Tuesday,Aug. 5, drawing determined ballot positions for some opposed School Board candidates in school elections in Benton County. Elections are Sept. 16. DiAnna Wallace and Lonnie Barnett are seeking a Pea Ridge seat.

Minus a few board members, the Pea Ridge School Board meeting Monday began with a budget reported from superintendent Mike Van Dyke who said the budgeted revenue is $823,000.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 33

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013

Jim Erwin's request for a conditional use permit for 750 Slack St. was denied by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission. Two neighboring landowners spoke against the plans for the property during the public hearing.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the damage cost has not been counted, but that it is extremely high. Street superintendent Nathan See joined Crabtree in reviewing the flood damage.

Recognizing the technology-dependent culture, school officials are moving toward putting technology within the reach of every student as the board approved buying 350 Chrome books, four servers and Aerohive Network for $200,000.