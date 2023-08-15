Recognizing history is vital

Thankful that the sound of cannon and rifles was only to mark the joy of the occasion, Shelley Todd, superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park, said she hoped those attending would remember the hardships of war and the significance of the hallowed ground.

Rain on Saturday, Aug. 5, forced the celebration to move inside and stilled the blast of the cannon, but the celebration was just as festive with community members as well as local, state and national government officials on hand to commemorate several events, including the signing of a deed to add the Green homestead to the park and ribbon cuttings for the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail and the re-aligned U.S. Highway 62.

The presentation of the colors for the celebration was performed by the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade Color Guard.

"It is a distinct honor for me to be here today to mark this grand reopening of this beautiful Pea Ridge National Military Park to include the completion of the 140-acre expansion and work that has been completed to expand the visitor experience," U.S. Congressman Steve Womack said. "It's tucked up in the rolling hills of northern Benton County, Ark., but what a pivotal role this particular real estate had in determining the fate of Missouri back in, arguably, one of our nation's most incredible conflicts."

"And not lost on me ... is the fact that every day in Congress we are reminded of the difficulties we have present day with the divisions in what I call the body politic -- the fact that our country is divided," he said. "And it's playing out in Washington, D.C., every day when we fail to accomplish even the most basic of our missions because we are caught up in a lot of things that really don't make a difference at the kitchen tables of most Americans."

"But, not lost on me is the fact that this country was severely divided back in the 1860s as well and perhaps, back then, there were thoughts that this country was so horribly divided that putting everything back together again may, indeed, not be possible. But we did.

"This country lands on its feet every time it endures some type of hardship!" Womack said.

"It's truly a warm spot in my heart to know that a battlefield like the Pea Ridge National Military Park is right here in the heart of Arkansas' third congressional district that I am privileged and honored every day to serve," he concluded.

U.S. Senator John Boozman said, "It's so good to be home!"

"As you look out at the battlefield, you think of those who served here ... we need to always remember it's not just the individuals who serve, it's family. It certainly is a family affair.

"I want to thank the Green family ... the Conservation group who stepped forward and made this happen, but not only that, all of you who work at the parks department and all of these other organizations and the volunteers, I know how hard you work ... it just doesn't work without people like you stepping forward and making the difference that you make," Boozman said.

"Anything we can do to recognize our nation's history, to cause people to stop and think 'what happened here?' is a big deal," he said. "Without all of us working together, this just doesn't work."

The Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail near Elkhorn Tavern was the 21st in the nation given the designation of National Historic Trail after being signed into law thanks to Boozman and Womack.

"We thank you both for being here to celebrate the designation, The Conservation Fund's donation of the Green Homestead to the park, and the grand re-opening of the park with improvements to public access completed during Arkansas Department of Transportation's Highway 62 realignment project. I'd also like to thank your staffs for their behind the scenes coordination," Todd said.

"National trails like the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail link together thousands of significant historic sites and draw attention to the value of experiencing local cultural and natural resources," Todd said, explaining that each national historic trail is based on a web of partnerships, and trail partners like the Butterfield Trail Association and Trail of Tears Association are vital to ensuring stewardship of trail resources and heritage. "We are honored to host representatives of each of those organizations as special guests this morning."

"Though I'm a through-and-through Arkansawyer, I'm a recent arrival back to this corner of our great state, and I couldn't be more proud of the phenomenal team of staff and volunteers I met when I arrived here," Todd said. "I have also been humbled by the kindness and generosity of our neighboring national parks at Fort Smith and Wilson's Creek and the Midwest Regional Office. My heartfelt thanks go out to them -- the people who brought these projects and this event to fruition and those that ensure we're all able to continue enjoying this special place."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge National Military Park U.S. Senator John Boozman greeted one of the uniformed re-enactors who was on site to demonstrate the artillery used during the Civil War.



