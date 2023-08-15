RECIPES: Easy meatball dinner

Easy Meatball Dinner

Recipe from the kitchen of DiAnna Wallace

Recipes To Remember

1 pkg. frozen meatballs

1 can milk

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 tsp. Rosemary seasoning

8 oz. bag of egg noodles

Boil water and prepare noodles as directed on package. Drain and set aside.

Thaw meatballs, then heat. Add can of soup and can of milk.

Cook over low heat until it begins to boil. Add seasoning.

Toss meatballs and sauce over noodles.

