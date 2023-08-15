Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Aug. 21

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham crackers, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Ham & cheese croissant, sweet potato fries, diced pears, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Ham & cheese croissant, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Ham & cheese croissant, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito with salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: mandarin chicken, fried rice/egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Burrito with cheese, spinach salad, Mandarin oranges, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Bean and beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Bean and beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Breakfast K-12: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Banana muffin, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: chicken fillets, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Chicken fillets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Aug. 24

Breakfast K-12: French toast with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Mini pancakes, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: Frito pie, garden salad, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: BBQ rib patty, green beans, strawberry cup, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, green beans, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, green beans, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Aug. 25

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch: turkey & cheese sub, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, peaches, unflavored milk

Lunch K-6: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

