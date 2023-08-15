Pea Ridge Police

Thursday, July 20

1:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market for a private property accident. Police were advised one of the vehicles involved had left the scene. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Curtis Lee Cook, 59, Rogers, in connection with filing a false police report with a law enforcement agency and a warrant.

Saturday, July 30

4:30 p.m. A brown wallet was found at the City Park and turned into police. There were no contents in the wallet.

6:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to Prairie View Storage on Weston Street in reference to a stolen trailer. A resident of Abbott Lane, Pea Ridge, reported a 2006 black 16-feet tandem-axle trailer was stolen.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

2:36 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Olivia Grace Washaliski, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Brian Machuca, 24, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Little Flock and for possession of a controlled substance.

Thursday, Aug. 3

11:17 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Bryan Lee Crigger, 36, Seligman, Mo., in connection with driving with suspended or revoked license and possession drug paraphernalia.

3:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Angel Guadarrama-Ayala, 46, Pea Ridge, in connection with permitting an unauthorized person to drive and cited a 15-year-old male for driving without a driver's license. The vehicle was towed.

5:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Sonic Drive-In for a private property accident involving a truck with ladders mounted on the top damaging the awning in the drive-through.

8:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hutchinson Street in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police made a report of the accusations of two male juveniles of bullying against one another. the parent did not want to press charges.

Friday, Aug. 4

10:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cameron Blake McCool, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended or revoked license and a warrant out of JDC.

Saturday, Aug. 5

2 p.m. A resident of Frost Street reported theft of an electric scooter. As a result of the investigation, police cited Jessie Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft of property and recovered the scooter.

2:57 p.m. A female reported to police that she had attempted to get $40 cash back after her transaction at Walmart but didn't retrieve the money from the register. She told police that the person in line behind her took the money. As a result of the investigation, police identified the suspect and retrieved the money. The complainant declined to press charges.

Monday, Aug. 7

2:25 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Edward Cephas Stinnett, 21, Bella Vista, in connection with no driver's license, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit; and MacKenzie Gail Boyd, 19, Cassville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

12:20 p.m. Police transported Justin Parker, 38, Rogers, from Benton County Jail to Pea Ridge City Court and took him back to jail after court.

12:20 p.m. Police transported Christopher Pina, 40, Rogers, to Benton County Jail for a two-day court-ordered sentence.

5:35 p.m. Police transported Zachary Scott Taylor, 30, Rogers, to Benton County Jail to serve six days per order judge at city court.