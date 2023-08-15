Obituaries for the Aug. 16, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Jimmy Dale Bennett

Jimmy Dale Bennett, 71, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug, 5, 2023, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Topeka, Kan., to Morris Wayne Michael Bennett and Beatrice Louise Moody.

He served in the ROTC in school and later in the U.S. Army. He worked at Payless Shoes in Topeka, Kan., for many years, loved recording country and Western music, fishing and camping. He played guitar with his father in their band and also in his own. He loved people, listening to Merle Haggard, watching the Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks on TV.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael Wayne Bennett and Larry Allen Bennett.

Survivors are two sisters, Connie Colgrove (Case McAllister) of Pea Ridge and Roberta Jean Tetuan (Hank) of Topeka, Kan.; many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and friends who loved him very much.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lester Dale Hinton

Lester Dale Hinton, 94, of Bella Vista, died Aug. 10, 2023, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Wymore, Neb., to Grover Cleveland Hinton and Pearl Beatrice Smith Hinton.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Korea from 1951-1954. He married Thelma Jean Logsdon March 4, 1955, and was a general contractor and real estate broker. He loved to travel, play horseshoes, camping and was a member of the Village Bible Church in Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carson Hinton.

Survivors are his wife Thelma Hinton; a daughter, Deborah Lynne Haggland (Ernest) of Buellton, Calif.; a son, Mark Hinton (Sharon) of Pineville, Mo.; a brother, Gerald Hinton of Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren, Christina Allis (Scott), James Haggland, Melissa Witcher (Ben), Jessica Woods (Shawn) and Aaron Hinton (Hailey); and 11 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Antioch Cemetery in Jacket, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sandra Elizabeth Matthies

Sandra Elizabeth Matthies, 75, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 8, 2023, in her home. She was born May 28, 1948, in Akron, Ohio, to Charles Colbert Canary and June Elizabeth Els Canary.

She graduated in 1967 from McClain High School in Tulsa, Okla., and later worked for Hudson Foods in Rogers, Lions Pride in Garfield and Connelly Consultants in Bentonville. She enjoyed camping, boating, riding motorcycles and jet skis. She loved her horses and the showmanship involved with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her partner of 15 years, Larry Price of Pea Ridge and his children, Yancey Price and Charli Wheeler; her son, Blake Stines (Lynn) of Garfield and their family, Nathen Stines, Brooke Stines, Lindsey Shipman, Krista Alverado, C.J. Carter and Desiray Rounds; brother, Chuck Canary (Judy) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; nine great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and many more extended family and friends.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial will be at a later date in Restland Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lena Mae Schell

Lena Mae Schell, 95, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 11, 2023, in Rogers. She was born July 19, 1928, in Jenks, Okla., to Lee and Purnie Anglin.

She owned many restaurants including Jakes Restaurant and Sunset Café in Springdale. Lena enjoyed decorating, gardening and just being outside. She was feisty, fun and enjoyed life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam Schell; brothers, Bill and Willard Anglin; and sister, Ruby Hancy.

Survivors are two step-sons, Mike and David Wilson of California; sisters, Reba Creekmore of Pea Ridge and Betty Denton of Ardmore, Okla.; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

