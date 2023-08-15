NWA fishing report: Night time is the right time to catch black bass





Beaver Lake

Night time is the right time to catch black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting at night on jig and pigs or plastic worms. Action is good one night, poor the next. Best depth is 17 to 25 feet deep. Target points, channel swings, rock banks and brush piles.

The same lures and fishing spots apply for daytime bass fishing, but the catching is better after dark. The morning top-water bite has slowed.

Troll crank baits that run 15 feet deep to catch crappie along flats and in creek arms. Nightcrawler rigs trolled slowly 20 to 25 feet deep are working for walleye along flats between Horseshoe Bend and Rocky Branch parks. Bluegill are biting well on worms in shallow water. No report on striped bass. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trying different spots is key to catching trout right now. Try prepared trout baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait or Berkley Power Bait. During power generation, switch to small spoons, Rooster Tails or Pautzke Fire Worms.

During low water, it is difficult for power boats to motor upstream past Spider Creek. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms. Black bass are biting fair on plastic worms, but fishing is slower than last week. Crappie fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said all fishing is slow. Best bet is for black bass early with top-water lures or plastic worms.

Bella Vista

Hook, Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting plastic worms in shaded, shallow water, but fishing is tough. Try lakes Windsor or Loch Lomond for bass. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms 10 feet deep at any Bella Vista lake. Catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats, Camping and Lodging reports black bass are biting top-water lures early. Go with soft plastics or crank baits later in the day. Best fishing is in the first 4 miles of river. Deep holes with cover are good places to fish.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with big plastic worms in dark colors or spinner baits in dark colors. Crank baits that dive 15 feet may also work at night. For daytime fishing, use plastic worms on a shaky-head or drop-shot rig.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for white bass with swim baits or Rooster Tails along flats and points. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures around rock, timber or weed beds. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs around brush.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs along points or brush. Catfish are biting fair on a variety of catfish baits. Use live bait to catch flathead catfish.

At Lake Eucha, black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms, jerk baits or spinner baits in coves and near weed beds. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush. Bluegill fishing is fair with crickets or worms in shallow water.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting well on small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig fished vertically. Fish above tree tops or around big docks 25 to 45 feet deep.

Jig and pigs are working in river arms along gravel banks 22 to 35 feet deep. Multiple bass can be caught from one spot. Casting buzz baits is producing fair results for small bass.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



