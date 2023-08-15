Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nationally known bird expert to talk about Ozark chinquapin trees, birds and pollinators

by Staff Reports | August 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Photograph submitted

ROGERS -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host Joe Neal, a nationally known bird expert, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the park's visitor center, 20201 E. Ark. Hwy. 12, Rogers.

Neal will discuss his recent study of the Ozark chinquapin tree and the birds and pollinators that visit them. The event is free and open to the public; reservations are not required.

A chestnut blight that hit northwest Arkansas 65 years ago brought Arkansas's native chinquapin tree near extinction. The species is making a recovery, including trees planted at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Earlier this summer, Neal studied the trees at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, photographing birds and insects that visited the trees' male catkins. Neal's observations reveal the numerous pollinators drawn to the trees, including the specific birds that visit to eat insects. Until now, his data has not been shared with the public. Neal will discuss his observations and how learning more about the Ozark chinquapin's pollinators can help restore this species to its native range.

Print Headline: Bird expert to talk about Ozark chinquapin trees and pollinators

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Stipends approved; teachers hired
by Annette Beard
Kindergarten children are excited
by Annette Beard
Traffic ran smoothly
by Annette Beard
Several gather for crafty evening
by Annette Beard
Many have been blessed: Heart & Sole gives shoes, socks
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT