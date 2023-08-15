Manage Subscription
Meyer celebrates 90 years

by Staff Reports | August 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
To celebrate the 90th birthday of Betty Meyer of Pea Ridge, who turned 90 on Aug. 11, her children, Nancy (Randy) King from Los Alamos, N.M., Michael (Noy) Meyer from Las Vegas, Nev., and Linda (Bill) Kalt from Pea Ridge hosted a surprise 90th birthday party for her on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge. There were neighbors, friends from church and the wellness center, and several family members present. She was surprised beyond measure!

To celebrate the 90th birthday of Betty Meyer of Pea Ridge, who turned 90 on Aug. 11, her children, Nancy (Randy) King from Los Alamos, N.M., Michael (Noy) Meyer from Las Vegas, Nev., and Linda (Bill) Kalt from Pea Ridge hosted a surprise 90th birthday party for her on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge. There were neighbors, friends from church and the wellness center, and several family members present. She was surprised beyond measure!

