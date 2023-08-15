Many have been blessed: Heart & Sole gives shoes, socks

Now, in its 15th year, Heart and Sole has blessed school children in Pea Ridge for many years, thanks to the efforts of Cheryl Tillman, volunteers and donors.

In 2008, Tillman, then a school employee, began the Heart and Sole shoe drive at the Pea Ridge Elementary School as a holiday charity event. By 2010, the program had grown to include all school campuses and run year round to collect shoes and socks for those students in need in the Pea Ridge School District.

Years ago, seeing a young boy at school wearing a pair of worn-out shoes, one without a sole and no socks broke Tillman's heart. She went to the store right after school and bought shoes and socks for him. From that small beginning in the elementary school, Heart and Sole was born.

More than 1,500 children have received shoes and socks thanks to Tillman and the many volunteers. Over the years, school nurses and counselors, civic organizations and others have assisted.

"We're going to be at the Second Saturday in September," Tillman said, adding that she'll have a donation box for shoes and for money and will be sitting with Pea Ridge Police at their table.

"I'm buying 150 shoes this year," Tillman said.

"It's not a Christmas gift, but we try to pass them out before Christmas break," Tillman said.

Recipients range from kindergarten through high school, with Tillman specifically remembering a teen-aged boy who needed work boots to keep his job. She said Heart and Sole bought him work boots.

"I'm partnering with Pea Ridge Police and Friends of the Police," Tillman said. "The local bank has contributed money. Sometimes people give money."

What began as a Christmas-time shoe drive is now a year-round effort to provide proper shoes for students in need.

The shoes go to students of any age that are in need, she said. They are usually referred by teachers or nurses.

Tennis shoes are best, said Tillman, they are easier to fit than other shoes. Socks are also needed.

Monetary donations may be taken to the school administration. New or gently used shoes and socks, may be dropped off at any of the school buildings, Tillman said.