Kindergarten children are excited

Kindergarten children were smiling and excited entering the Primary School Monday morning for their first day of school. School staff were outside the building as well as inside the double doors to greet the children.

Parents, many of whom were former Pea Ridge students, greeted one another as they walked their children to classes.

The first day of school in Pea Ridge began well, according to superintendent Keith Martin.

He said the tremendous amount of rain this past week inundated the fields around the Primary School where people often park, so adjustments were made in allowing kindergarten children to be dropped off a bit later.

"You can't park in the fields when there's that much water," Martin said.

"The buses ran a little late today. But everything started out great," Keith Martin, superintendent, said. "I had everyone in the Primary building by 8:30."

Martin said enrollment numbers are not yet available.

"We are still enrolling people," he said, "and I don't know if we'll ever stop.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Parents of kindergarten students walked their children into school Monday morning for their first day of school and were greeted outside by Angelia Day, assistant principal, school employees and the student resource officer, Breanna Jonasson. Inside the building, principal Darah Bennett and other school employees greeted children.

