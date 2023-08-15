Manage Subscription
Families have fun at 2nd Saturday

by Annette Beard | August 15, 2023 at 12:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Many people attended the monthly Second Saturday event Saturday, Aug. 12, in Pea Ridge. There were vendors selling various types of wares, members of the Fire-EMS Department sharing information and music by Amber & The Relics. The next Second Saturday will be Saturday, Sept. 9. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

