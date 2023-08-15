Conservation Fund donates Green homestead to Park Service, which ‘completes’ Pea Ridge National Military Park

Three of four siblings born on the 140-acre Green homestead in Benton County were on hand to witness the signing of the deed for the property donated by the Conservation Fund to the National Park Service. The land is within the boundaries of the Pea Ridge National Military Pary and completes the park as it was envisioned 67 years ago.

The Conservation Fund acquired the property in 2020.

A daylong celebration Saturday, Aug. 5, including a ceremonial deed signing, marked the park's completion.

"We have been excited to work with the National Park Service and other partners to preserve land that is so important to America's historic, cultural and natural heritage," said Clint Miller, the Conservation Fund's central Midwest regional director.

"Beyond protecting a key part of the battlefield, this historic homestead provides habitat for rare species and preserves the memory of other historic events, including the Trail of Tears. Pea Ridge National Military Park is better for the addition of this property. And the memories we continue to make here will be all the richer for this land's conservation."

Larry Green, one of four surviving siblings along with Bill Green, Donnie Green and Wilma Bridges born on the homestead, said they collectively chose to sell to the Conservation Fund specifically so the land could become part of the park.

"It's been in the family for well over 100 years," Green said. "We always wanted it to go to the park -- and now it's actually happening. I just don't have the words to describe it. We got our wish."

The Green homestead had been a conservation priority for the National Park Service. As the last privately held parcel in the park's legislative boundary, the homestead's inclusion into the park was essential to permanent preservation of the historic Civil War battlefield.

It's also historically significant for its proximity to Telegraph Road, which was used as a route on the Trail of Tears, the forcible relocation of the Cherokee people and other Native Americans to Oklahoma in the 1830s, according to the release.

"The conservation of historic sites helps tell the story of our past," said U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers.

"Preserving these spaces in Arkansas through official recognition, whether it's a formal designation of the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail or a fully intact Pea Ridge National Military Park, ensures future generations will have the opportunity to learn about their important place within our nation's history. I'm pleased to support programs committed to protecting the beauty of The Natural State and promoting initiatives to recognize its unique role in the American experience."

"I'm thrilled the expanded Pea Ridge National Military Park is reopening to the public," said U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers. "As the location of one of the most significant Civil War battles west of the Mississippi, the park is an integral part of our northwest Arkansas and American history."

