Community Briefs

Nesbitt appointed ASU dean

Nikesha Nesbitt was named dean of the University College at Arkansas State University, according to Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr.

A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Nesbitt has been interim dean since the end of the spring semester. Nesbitt will continue to lead as the permanent dean in a series of upcoming changes and upgrades to University College's services to all A-State undergraduate students, according to a news release.

"Dr. Nesbitt has worked with the chancellor and me all summer on projects to reorganize programs within University College and across the campus, and she has done an outstanding job in both suggesting improvements and implementing positive change," White said.

At UAPB, she earned a degree in English. Nesbitt completed her master's in English at A-State and two advanced education degrees,: an education specialist with a focus on community college teaching from A-State in 2010 then her Ed.D. in educational leadership in 2020.

"I'm truly honored that Chancellor (Todd) Shields and Provost White offered me this opportunity to serve in this capacity. I'm excited and look forward to collaborating with wonderful colleagues across campus to further enhance the student experience," Nesbitt said. "Together, we will transcend the past and work to champion student success to new levels."

Boys & Girls Club sets banquet

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will hold its fourth annual Heroes Banquet Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. Tickets are $50 and additional sponsorship opportunities are available. The club uses this fund-raising event to also honor the heroes in the community who have made a difference in five distinct areas: philanthropy, education, volunteerism, club hero, and public servant, according to a news release. The guest speaker will be DeAngelo Earl, superintendent at the Wrightsville Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Earl has been with the department since May 2003.

He has held ranking positions such as correctional officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, deputy warden, and warden. Earl has led eight facilities throughout the Department of Corrections where he earned several awards including United States of America/Department of Defense Patriotic Employer, 5x-Supervisor of The Year, 2x-Arkansas Outstanding State Employee of The Year Finalist, Hot Springs County Dynamic Dozen Leadership Award, Arkansas Department of Corrections Deputy Warden of The Year Pinnacle Award, and Arkansas Department of Corrections Warden of The Year Pinnacle Award.

Earl received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Arkansas Baptist College in 2016 and his master's degree in public administration from Webster University in 2019. He is a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. His facilities assist different foundations and Boys & Girls Clubs throughout central Arkansas.

"Mr. Earl states mentorship shouldn't start once our youth become troubled but start showing them good role models and leadership beginning at the age of six years old," according to the release.

Details: Tavante Calhoun, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club, [email protected] or (870) 850-7500, ext. 102.

UAPB athletics set community fest

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletics department will host the 2023 edition of 870 Community ROAR Jam Fest on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a meet-and-greet with UAPB student-athletes, a fall and spring sports signing session, free haircuts for the youth, a school supply drive, a football season ticket raffle, and free food from Super 1 Foods while supplies last. Fans can also play interactive games and activities with Golden Lions student-athletes.

Food trucks will be on the scene. Carnival games and inflatable obstacle courses will also be there, according to a news release.

ROAR Jam Fest allows Golden Lions community to interact with student-athletes and coaches during an autograph session as well. The event will feature UAPB's football, volleyball, soccer, golf, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's track and field, baseball, softball, UAPB cheerleaders, and the M4 band.

Lion Cub Club members will receive early access to the event at 12:45 p.m. Lions Cub Club memberships are still available for the upcoming season. The Lions Cub Club is the Official Kids Club for Golden Lion Athletics. All kids from ages 5-12 are eligible to join and can enjoy several Golden benefits.

Sponsors of Jam Fest include Super 1 Foods, Dollar General, NYSFL, What's Next PB, First Ward Living Grace, and Pine Bluff Corvette Club.